RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

RenovaCare Inc (OTCMKTS:RCAR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.35. RenovaCare shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 2,420 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

About RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

