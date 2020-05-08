Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PDC Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after acquiring an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $19,001,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,115,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 199,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

