Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rapid7 Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.10. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $66.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

