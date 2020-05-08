Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tompkins Financial Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tompkins Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.