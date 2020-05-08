Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Retrophin posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTRX shares. Barclays cut Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 4,359 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $66,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $48,327.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,899 shares of company stock valued at $244,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.83. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

