RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$24.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REI.UN. Raymond James downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.69.

REI.UN stock opened at C$14.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.02. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60.

In related news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 51,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,429,111.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at C$1,429,111.20.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

