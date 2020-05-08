Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,198.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.