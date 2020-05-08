Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

