Royal Bank of Canada Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$31.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.33. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$11.88 and a 12-month high of C$24.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. The stock has a market cap of $922.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.3427705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

