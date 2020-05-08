Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €61.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMW. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.63 ($73.98).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €49.37 ($57.40) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 52-week high of €77.06 ($89.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €48.10 and a 200-day moving average of €63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.