Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Equifax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Equifax by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $148.31 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.64.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

