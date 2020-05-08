Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after purchasing an additional 378,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $840,206.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,575 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,287 shares of company stock worth $22,701,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $163.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.05. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

