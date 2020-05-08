Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 87,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

