Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $895,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,727.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

