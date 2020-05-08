Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 142,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.3% in the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 50,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

NYSE ROK opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.40. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.