Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,244 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,471,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,598,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,704,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,536 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Wedbush boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

