Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 49 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $217,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $63,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,520 shares of company stock worth $327,059,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $897.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $796.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $844.57.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.