Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 64.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,544,000 after purchasing an additional 299,562 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUI stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.