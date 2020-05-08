Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Set at C$21.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RUS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$14.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$10.97 and a one year high of C$24.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$837.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.58%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at C$2,105,520.45. Also, Director James Francis Dinning acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,754.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,343.50. Insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $450,394 over the last ninety days.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

