Sam Smith Sells 300,000 Shares of finnCap Group Plc (LON:FCAP) Stock

finnCap Group Plc (LON:FCAP) insider Sam Smith sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £45,000 ($59,194.95).

Shares of LON FCAP opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. finnCap Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.50 ($0.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 million and a PE ratio of 10.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.34.

About finnCap Group

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, research, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale and investment activities.

