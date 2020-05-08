Sandy Spring Bank Acquires Shares of 2,000 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

VTR stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.34%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.