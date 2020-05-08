Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 109.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,963 shares of company stock worth $6,289,744. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.