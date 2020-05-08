Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NYSE:WPC opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

