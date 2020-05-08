Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 538.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,466,000 after buying an additional 1,062,063 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,312,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.