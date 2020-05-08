Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $173.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.06. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

