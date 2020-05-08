Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,680 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after buying an additional 271,189 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 375,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.93. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

