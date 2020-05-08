Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,993 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 520.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13,214.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

