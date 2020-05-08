Sandy Spring Bank Purchases New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

