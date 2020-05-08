Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $109,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

