Sandy Spring Bank Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $178.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $211.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

