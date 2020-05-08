Sandy Spring Bank Sells 235 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $47.85 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81.

