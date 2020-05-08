Sandy Spring Bank Sells 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,198.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.07. The company has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.