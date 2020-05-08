Sandy Spring Bank Sells 350 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

