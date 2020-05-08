Sandy Spring Bank Sells 376 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

