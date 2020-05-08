Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $182.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.05.

SRPT opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.56% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

