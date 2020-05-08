Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. Capital One Financial cut Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Saul Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 700.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BFS opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $685.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

