Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $4,085,235.84 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 24,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $4,085,235.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,170 shares in the company, valued at $126,415,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72.

On Monday, March 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48.

On Monday, February 10th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,388,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.0% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

