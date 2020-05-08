Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Daniel G. Welch Sells 15,000 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Daniel G. Welch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.79, for a total transaction of $2,471,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,808.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $163.26 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $168.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

