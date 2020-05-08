Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

SELB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $270.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.30. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

