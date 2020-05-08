ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $547,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $534,605,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after buying an additional 951,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,906 shares of company stock worth $114,974,131. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $381.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.15. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $386.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

