SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

NYSE EDU opened at $123.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.31. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.