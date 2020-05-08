SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 198.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $144.56 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.