SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 337,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $114,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,086,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after buying an additional 287,532 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $40,232,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

PRDO stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

