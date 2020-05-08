SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 107,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $177.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.