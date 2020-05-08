SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,146 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 674.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

