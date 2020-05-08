Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $554.50

Shares of Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 554.50 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 556.50 ($7.32), with a volume of 60407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Shaftesbury to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 598 ($7.87) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 737.10 ($9.70).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 621.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 835.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

