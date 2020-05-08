Sharon Brown Acquires 16,914 Shares of McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) Stock

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) insider Sharon Brown acquired 16,914 shares of McColl’s Retail Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £7,949.58 ($10,457.22).

MCLS stock opened at GBX 46.45 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.11. McColl’s Retail Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 14.26 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 86.80 ($1.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.65.

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 5.55 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.25 ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts expect that McColl’s Retail Group PLC will post 2238.9998617 EPS for the current year.

MCLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

