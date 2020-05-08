Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.30

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €76.30 ($88.72) and last traded at €75.30 ($87.56), with a volume of 6600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €75.00 ($87.21).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAE. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.00 ($84.88).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.13. The stock has a market cap of $932.18 million and a P/E ratio of -27.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

