Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,907 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,042,000 after acquiring an additional 101,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $229.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.40. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

