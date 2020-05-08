Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $6,178,195.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919,886 shares of company stock worth $109,486,006 over the last 90 days.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,972.75. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $181.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

